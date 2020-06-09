Award-winning UK architects behind plans for holiday lodges in Baltinglass

A proposed development of 44 holiday lodges is being planned for the Main Street of Baltinglass.

A planning application was submitted to Wicklow County Council for the mixed use tourism/holiday development also consisting of a visitor centre building and a barn refurbishment.

The application was made by the Gillespies architectural firm based in Leeds.

The firm is well established and has won several awards for its designs.

The 44 holiday lodges proposed for Baltinglass will be built alongside a café/events building and a water pond.

The designs include the demolition of the former Byrnes grocery building to create a new entrance.

The development is being planned for a site measuring 2.3 hectares.