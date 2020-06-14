Kildare Property Watch: Stylish and modern family home in Naas for €530,000

Number 66 Landen Park is a well-presented detached, two-storey home located in one of the most popular developments Naas has to offer.

This beautifully decorated home is on a corner site overlooking a green area at the end of a cul-de-sac within the development, which is located off the Sallins Road.

The property comes with a host of energy efficient extras including insulated walls, roof, underfloor heating and solar panels. It has an A3 energy rating and comes with an asking price of €530,000.

Landen Park is conveniently located within Naas. The property is situated within walking distance of Naas Town Centre and the Arrow rail link in Sallins.

The property itself comprises of entrance hall, guest wc, living room, tv room, kitchen/dining area and utility room on the ground floor.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms (two en-suite) and a family bathroom.

Appointments to view

Appointments to view may be made with Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly on 045 866466 or info@sfor.ie