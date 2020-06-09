ALERT: Risk of heavy and thundery rain this week in weather forecast from Met Eireann

There's a risk of heavy thundery rain later in the week and weekend, says forecaster Alan O'Reilly.

Latest charts for Friday offer some hope for farmers and water supplies with some very heavy rain pushing up across the country with the heaviest in the South East and East.

Alan of www.carlowweather.com, added: "Long way off yet and it will chop and change but 20mm to 30mm would be a huge help."

Met Eireann said Wednesday will start cloudy with rain and drizzle, which will gradually clear to the southeast. Sunshine and showers will follow. The showers will become widespread and heavy in the afternoon and evening, some possibly of hail and thunder. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees with light to moderate northwest winds.

On Wednesday night, showers will continue in many areas. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees.

Thursday will be breezy with sunshine and showers, which will be most frequent in Leinster, Munster and east Ulster. The best of the sunshine will be in the west and northwest. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees with fresh, gusty northeast winds.

On Friday, showers or longer spells of rain will move in from the east and south and the best of any bright or sunny spells will be in the west. Highest temperatures of 14 to 19 degrees with moderate to fresh, gusty northeast breezes. On Friday night, there'll be further showers or longer spells of rain.

Saturday and Sunday will both bring sunny spells and widespread heavy showers, some of hail and thunder. Highest temperatures for both days of around 15 to 20 degrees with light easterly or variable breezes.

Met Eireann said that current indications suggest that the early days of next week will continue unsettled with further heavy showers or longer spells of rain and with temperatures in the high teens to low 20s.