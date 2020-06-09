Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, June 9

The death has occurred of Tom Carroll

Ballymore Eustace, Kildare

Carroll Tom, Springhills, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare, 8th June 2020. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his family and those who cared for him. Husband of the late Angela and father of Ann, Mary and Paul. Will be dearly missed by his family, daughter in law, grandchildren, sister Brigid, brother in law, nieces, nephew, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Tom Rest in Peace

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace, immediate family only, followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballymore Eustace. The family would like you to share memories in the Book of Condolence below.



The death has occurred of Evelyn HARPUR (née Lynch)

Leixlip, Kildare / Walkinstown, Dublin

Harpur (nee Lynch) (Leixlip and formerly of Walkinstown) – June 7, 2020, (peacefully), surrounded by her loving family, at home, Evelyn, beloved wife of the late Colm and dear mother of Orla, Bobby, Gary and Karl; Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, brother Martin, sisters Mary and Martina, son-in-law Howard, daughters-in-law Bernie, Emer and Jennifer, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Evan, Jude, Isabelle, Ryan, Brian, Kealan, Harry, Hugh and Romy, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place. Those who would like to pay their respects may do so on Wednesday at 9.30am as Evelyn makes her way from her home in Oak Lawn West or by joining the private funeral service remotely by webcam by clicking http://oln.ie/site/live-webcam/ from 10am. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of the page. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Nursing Services at The Irish Cancer Society https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate?qd

“May She Rest In Peace”

The death has occurred of Michael Derek Jeffares

'Brantwood', Geraldine, Athy, Kildare

Suddenly and peacefully at home, sitting under the sun. Loving husband of Lys, father of Alan and David, brother of Jackie (Weaver) and Nikki (Carslaw). Will also be deeply missed by brothers-in-law David, James and Brian, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Bridget Lynch (née Cregg)

Ballymore Eustace, Kildare

Lynch (née Cregg) Bridget, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare. June 7th 2020. Peacefully. Loving wife of Tony and mother of twins Donal and Stephen. Will be dearly missed by her family, daughter-in-law Audrey, grandchildren Daniel, Timothy and Conlan, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her sister Mary (Hanlon) and brother Tom (Cregg).

May Bridget Rest in Peace

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11.30 a.m. in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace, immediate family only followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballymore Eustace.

“Forever in our Hearts, always in our thoughts.”

The family would like you to sign the Book of Condolence section below.



The death has occurred of Hugh O'Connor

Baltracey, Donadea, Kildare

O'Connor, Hugh, Baltracey, Donadea, Co. Kildare, June 7th 2020, peacefully at Naas General Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bernardine, sons David and Gerard, daughters Ann and Niamh, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother John, sisters Mary and Betty, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place for Hugh. Those who would like to attend the funeral but are unable to do so due to the current restrictions, are invited to leave a personal message for the family below.

Hugh's Funeral Cortege will be passing by his family home enroute to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Rathcoffey arriving for 11am Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning.



The death has occurred of Sr. Marie Therese Sweeny

Presentation Sisters, Kilcock, Kildare / Mallow, Cork

Sweeny, Sr. Marie Therese, Presentation Sisters, Kilcock, Co. Kildare and formally of Knock-na Cree, Mallow, Co. Cork. June 8th 2020, peacefully in the tender care of the Sisters and staff of Shalom Nursing Home. Predeceased by her parents Edmund and Kathleen, sisters Lena, Crissie, and Kathleen, brothers John Joe and Jerry. Deeply regretted by her sisters-in-law Joan and Catherine, brother-in-law Jimmy, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, Presentation Community; extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

A Mass to celebrate Sr. Marie Therese’ life will be held at a later date. In accordance with government guidelines on public gatherings, a private burial will take place.



The death has occurred of John DEMPSEY

Hillsborough, Newbridge, Kildare

DEMPSEY John (Hillsborough, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) - 7th June 2020 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff of Tallaght Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving sister Mary, nieces and nephew, grand nephews, grand nieces, neighbours and friends.

May John Rest in Peace

A private family funeral will take place due to government guidelines on public funerals.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below.

The Funeral Mass for John RIP will be live streamed on Wednesday at 11 o'clock on St. Conleth's Church Newbridge, Parish webcam:

https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam/

The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

John's family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Ashley Lodge Nursing Home, Kildare for the wonderful care they have given John over the last few years.

The death has occurred of Patricia (Pat) Doyle (née Donegan)

Athy, Kildare / Carlow

Patricia (Pat) Doyle passed away at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Paddy, much loved mother of Ciaran, Kathryn (Hurley) and Dermot, adored grandmother of Niall, Niamh, Sarah, Padraic, Michael, Will and Ailbhe, son-in-law Michael, daughters-in-law Eilish, Anna-Marie and her sister Sheila. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with government guidelines on public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place at St. Michael’s Parish Church, Athy, limited to family members only. The Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link https://www.parishofathy.ie/ on Tuesday 9th June at 11am. Private cremation will take place in Mount Jerome. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave their personal message in the condolences section below.

Family Flowers only, Donations if desired may be made to a charity of your choice.