Kildare Gardaí issue fines to motorists parked at Donadea Forest

Kildare Gardaí issued parking fines to cars illegally parked at Donadea Forest yesterday.

Gardai attended the area and Fixed Charge Notices were attached to offending vehicles.

Gardaí said: "Please show respect for all other road users. Parking like this endangers other traffic and is illegal."

In Dublin on Sunday, gardaí issued fines to 45 vehicles parked illegally on a road to a scenic amenity of the Hellfire Club area in Dublin.

The Roads Policing Unit in Terenure were patrolling Killakee Road, Rathfarnham when they came across the cars.

Gardaí said: "Cars were parked illegally and blocking a very busy road and were reducing traffic to one lane.

"They were preventing access for the fire brigade and ambulance services.

"45 Fixed Charge Notices in total issued for dangerous parking."

Gardaí and traffic wardens have the power to advise motorists of parking regulations and issue tickets for illegal parking and non-payment of parking fees.

They may also give evidence in court in relation to the non-payment of fines.