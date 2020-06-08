Senator: Site for new County Kildare school a ‘mystery’

The proposed site for a long expected 1,000 pupils Educate Together school in Co Kildare is now a ‘mystery’, says a Senator.

The planned school is now at a standstill with revelations that a site for the new Curragh Post Primary School has not been agreed upon.

The Curragh Post Primary school is a multi-denominational Community College under the patronage of Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board (KWETB) with over 130 pupils.

Labour Senator Mark Wall says the long campaign by Kildare Educate Together for South Kildare to provide a school for South Kildare students in an Educate Together post primary setting must be respected and plans need to be put in place to allocate a site.

He said : “We want to see a site identified and a school built as soon as possible. It is a mystery as to where the school is to be located. A site needs to be identified and the school needs to be built as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, following more than 20 years of waiting for a new primary school at St Paul's Monasterevin, tenders are now in place for construction of a new school this year.

Regarding the provision of a new primary school, that project is at an advanced stage of architectural planning.

The new St Paul's Secondary School at a site on Moore Abbey will accommodate approximately 850 pupils.

Fianna Fáil Senator Fiona O'Loughlin says that the Covid 19 restrictions should not be used as an excuse for a delay in the construction of the long awaited secondary school.

She said: “Covid should not effect this school going ahead.”