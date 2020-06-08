June Fest looking for old memories of Chicken America Diner site in Newbridge

The June Fest committee compiling an online archive of the history of buildings in Newbridge town is looking for information on Chicken America Diner on Moorefield Road.

It's been a popular meeting place for locals and visitors for many years.

The committee would love to hear any old stories, photographs or the names of previous businesses that operated from this premises. and the families that ran them.

Please email junefesthistory@gmail.com.

Thanks to everyone who contributed to date to this project.

PHOTO: MARTIN CONNELLY