Kilcock looks ahead to new school

A sod turning event to mark the beginning of the development of a new primary school in Kilcock took place on May 22. The project will create a new 16 classroom school, along with two specialised classrooms. Even allowing for delays created by measures to combat the spread of Covid-19, it is likely that the work will be completed by the end July next year.

“The project was first approved in 2007, so we are relieved and delighted it is now underway,” said principal Ann McQuillan.

“The school will be needed because the numbers enrolling continue to grow. We have 400 pupils now as compared with 150 back in 2000,” said David Powderly, chair of the board of management.

Once the new building is completed, the old school will be knocked to make way for a state of the art astro pitch, financed separately through the generosity of parents and the Kilcock community.