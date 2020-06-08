Fire fighters battle blaze after fire engulfs track machine

A track machine burst into flames on the Kildare/Wicklow border at the weekend.

Baltinglass fire crew responded to the scene on Saturday evening and dealt with the incident.

Agricultural machiners are very busy these days on farms.

Firefighters used compressed air foam to extinguish a tracked machine on fire this evening.

Compressed air foam is used to reduce the amount of water used to suppress a fire.

It also reduces air pollution and reduces firefighter exposure to possible airborne carcinogens.