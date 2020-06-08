Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, June 8

The death has occurred of Sadhbh HOGAN

The Paddocks, Naas, Kildare

Peacefully, after a long illness. Beloved youngest daughter, aged 23, of Liz and Leo and much loved sister of Aoife and Sinéad. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandparents Tommie and Patricia (Walton), Aoife's partner Martin, nephew Sonny, aunts, uncles, the extended members of the Hogan and Walton families, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

"May Sadhbh Rest In Peace"

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health a private family funeral will take place. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings are invited to leave a message on this Condolence Page.

The death has occurred of John DEMPSEY

Hillsborough, Newbridge, Kildare

DEMPSEY John (Hillsborough, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) - 7th June 2020 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff of Tallaght Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving sister Mary, nieces and nephew, grand nephews, grand nieces, neighbours and friends.

May John Rest in Peace

A private family funeral will take place due to government guidelines on public funerals.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below.

The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

John's family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Ashley Lodge Nursing Home, Kildare for the wonderful care they have given John over the last few years.

The death has occurred of Patricia (Pat) Doyle (née Donegan)

Athy, Kildare

Patricia (Pat) Doyle passed away at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Paddy, much loved mother of Ciaran, Kathryn (Hurley) and Dermot, adored grandmother of Niall, Niamh, Sarah, Padraic, Michael, Will and Ailbhe, son-in-law Michael, daughters-in-law Eilish, Anna-Marie and her sister Sheila. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with government guidelines on public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place at St. Michael’s Parish Church, Athy, limited to family members only. The Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link https://www.parishofathy.ie/ on Tuesday 9th June at 11am. Private cremation will take place in Mount Jerome. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave their personal message in the condolences section below.

The death has occurred of Christina (Ena) Barry (née Fleming)

Harbour Terrace, Cobh, Cork / Athy, Kildare

Barry (Cobh) Christina (Ena) (nee Fleming), Harbour Terrace, Cobh and formerly Athy, Co. Kildare. Ena passed away, peacefully, in the loving care of Amberley Nursing Home, Fermoy, on June 4th, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Jack. Sadly missed by her sons Lee and Pat, daughter Claire, grandsons Alex, Cormac and Patrick, son-in-law Stephen, daughters-in-law Nora and Mairead, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law and friends.

May Ena’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Family flowers only, but if anyone wishes to make a donation, please do so to The Park Road Centre, Cobh.

Due to current HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Mass and funeral will take place on Monday 8th June at 11.30am. Ena’s family thank you for your support and cooperation at this difficult time. Those who would have liked to attend Ena’s funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message in the condolence section below. Ena’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on www.cobhcathedralparish.ie



The death has occurred of Kathleen WALSH (née Crowley)

Jigginstown Park, Naas, Kildare / Bandon, Cork

Beloved wife of the late Pat, loving mother of Bríd, Noelle, Pauline, JJ and the late Catherine and devoted grandmother of Brendán, Clare, Alison, Patrick, Jessica and Ciara. Very sadly missed and dearly loved by her family, her sister Monica, brother Billy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis.

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health a private family funeral will take place. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings are invited to leave a message on the condolence page below. For those that wish to view Kathleen's Funeral Mass it will be streamed live on Tuesday at 10 am on the webcam on the Naas Parish website at www.naasparish.ie.



The death has occurred of John Houghton

The Close, Liffey Hall, Newbridge, Kildare / Kilcullen, KildareJ

HOUGHTON John (The Close, Liffey Hall, Newbridge, Co. Kildare, late of Kilcullen & Scotland) - June 5th 2020. Retd engineer, horse breeder & trainer. Peacefully at his home with his loving family broken hearted by his side. Sadly missed by his loving wife Bridget, daughter Hazel, son Osbert, son-in-law Mal, daughter-in-law Sheila, grand children Sophie, Isabella, Isla, Margot, niece, extended family, relatives & friends.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below.

The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

AT REST



The death has occurred of George MURPHY

Newbridge, Kildare / Suncroft, Kildare

MURPHY George (Eyre Street, Newbridge and Suncroft, Co. Kildare) - 5th June 2020 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Suncroft Lodge Nursing Home. Sadly missed by all of his relatives, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private Funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings.

Thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.