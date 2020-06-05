Gardaí seize €360k of drugs in Dublin targeting local distribution networks

Gardaí have arrested three men and seized a firearm and drugs worth €360k in an operation led by members of drugs units based at Sundrive Road and Crumlin Stations targeting local drugs distribution networks.

The drugs and firearm were discovered when Gardaí searched a residence in the Ballyfermot area on Thursday evening.

MDMA tablets with an estimated street value of €360,000 (analysis pending) along with a Glock pistol (subject to ballistic examination), ammunition and cash were seized during the searches.

Three men (aged in their late , 30s and 50s) have been arrested by investigating Gardaí. They are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 and can be held for up to seven days.

Investigations are ongoing and further updates will follow.