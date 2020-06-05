Co Kildare TD welcomes over 70s being allowed visitors again

On Monday, people will now be able to travel freely within Co Kildare, says Fianna Fáil TD, James Lawless.

He said:"Phase two of the Reopening Roadmap is to proceed next Monday 8 June.

All elements of Phase two are going ahead next week while the Government has agreed to bring forward elements of the remaining phases.

There will now be four phases, not five. Phase three starts on 29 June, phase four on 20 July."

From Monday people will be able to travel freely within their county

He said: "Over 70s can now visit or have visitors.

Six people can meet indoors or outdoors as long as two metres physical distancing is adhered to.

All retails outlets can reopen under some restrictions - ie not opening before 10.30am and having designated hours for the elderly and vulnerable and to stagger opening and closing hours

Outlets in shopping centres can open from Monday 15 June with certain adaptations -

ie removing seating.

Outdoor play areas can reopen from Monday; summer camps will proceed and groups of 15 can participate in sporting activities."

He said: " The summer programme is to be announced for children with Special Needs - Dept Education to make proposal to cabinet next week

The number of people permitted to attend funerals will increase to 25 from Monday

Tourism and Hospitality sectors will be able to reopen from 29 June - restaurants, hotels, caravan parks, and bars serving food."