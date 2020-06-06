Trade up in style! Smashing 5-bed with €140k guide price

This detached five bedroom house which has a large garden to the front and rear is up for auction later this month. 

It has a guide price of €140,000. 

The home has a distinctive tan coloured brick and unique multi pane windows. 

The agents BidX1 said that the property requires completion.

The home extends to approximately 363 sq. m (3,907 sq. ft).

The generous site is 0.31 hectares (0.76 acres) in size. 

Viewings are available from Monday. 
 
Mullinavat is a small village located in south Kilkenny located approximately 36 km south of Kilkenny Town and approximately 15 km north of Waterford City.