Price is right! 4-bed home with no neighbours for €95k

This detached four-bedroom home is currently rented at €7,200 per annum or €600 per month.

It's for sale in an upcoming BidX1 online auction with a guide price of €95,000 later this month.

Situated in Ballymurphy village in Carlow, the two storey has plenty of parking with large surrounding gardens.

READ MORE HERE: Lot 25 Rocksavage, Ballymurphy, Co. Carlow, R95Y8H2



The property extends to approximately 138 sq. m (1,485 sq. ft).

The overall site area extends to approximately 0.18 hectares (0.44 acres).

BidX1 said that according to rental comparisons available on the market, it appears the property is under rented.

Ballymurphy is a village situated approximately 35km south of Carlow Town and has a church, national school, Bank of Ireland, Borris Post Office and a range of shops and bars.