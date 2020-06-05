Hot 'n' sweaty: Alert about humid weather on the way

A warning has been issued about very humid weather on the way in mid-June.

Irish Weather Online experts believe that a spell of warm conditions next week will be 'more humid' than the heatwave during May.

Kildare regularly saw temperatures in the low to mid 20s and the hottest day of the year was Saturday when Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon on Saturday last recorded 26.8 degrees C.

People can feel very warm in humid weather because the rate at which we perspire is lower than on a normal sunny day.

Some people may also experience difficulty breathing in humid environments such as those with asthma.

Forecasting for Wednesday onwards, Prof Peter O'Donnell of Irish Weather Online said: "The outlook calls for a steady warming trend, with some possibility of very warm weather returning around mid-June for a few days.

"This warmer spell will not be all blazing sun and dry weather as the flow is somewhat more humid than the May warm spell and bringing along some unsettled pockets in a flow from central Europe.

"But in general there may be about a week of above normal temperatures coming along by the second week of the outlook period."