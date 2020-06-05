Council grants permission for €250k extension to Kildare church popular for weddings

Kildare Co Council has granted planning permission to Church of Christ the King in Cooleragh, Coill Dubh for constructing a single storey extension to the side of the existing church.

The project will comprise of a pastoral centre, and all associated site works.

The development has a construction value of nearly €250,000 and will encompass 191 square metres on a site of 0.37 hectares.

The Church of Christ the King is popular with wedding couples.