One patient on a trolley at Naas hospital today

There is a single patient on a trolley at Naas Hospital today.

Overcrowding levels among paitents who have been admitted through the accident and emergency departments are generally low across the country and this has been attributed to concerns about the coronavirus.

Nevertheless there are 30 patients on trolleys at Cork university Hospital, the most overcrowded hospital in Ireland today.

At Portlaoise Hospital there are 11 patients on trolleys and there are none on trolleys at Tullamore Hospital.