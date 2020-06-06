Naas Musical Society honours Mona Conroy with Unsung Hero award

Naas Musical Society recently presented their founding member Mona Conroy with the Unsung Hero Award.

Mona founded Naas Musical Society in 1995 and has never loosened her reins of enthusiasm and passion for the society.

According to the group, whose production of Sister Act last spring was cut short due to Covid-19 restrictions: “From being an active member on committee, to directing award winning shows, concerts and hosting coffee mornings her energy is endless.

“Keen to direct our 25th anniversary concert, Mona threw her heart and soul into it, but her true grit was displayed when her beloved husband Jack, passed away 10 days before opening. She still delegated from home but was back at the helm in days and even performed in the concert.

“Costumes is another area Mona is gifted at, whether scouring through charity shops or getting out the sewing machine, she gets the job done and sources exactly what's needed, keen to save the society money where ever possible.

“Selling raffle tickets during intervals is yet another talent, being so well known, no one gets past Mona!

Talent and passion

“We are truly blessed to have both her talents and passion on our team and look forward to many more years ahead with Mona's incredible experience and insight.

“This is why we believe that she is more than deserving of this accolade.”