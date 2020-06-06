Kildare Property Watch: House in Maynooth cul-de-sac on the market for €340,000

A four-bedroom semi-detached family home at 11 Beaufield Crescent, Maynooth, is on the market for €340,000 with Coonan Property.

The house is comprised of a kitchen/dining room, utility, WC, living room, master bedroom with ensuite, three guest bedrooms and a main bathroom.

The property is centrally located on a quiet cul-de-sac within the development.

According the to the selling agent, the Beaufield development is very desirable and has great connectivity to the M4 and within walking distance to Maynooth University, Manor Mills Shopping Centre and Maynooth town.

The house extends to approximately 126 sqm. It has oil-fired central heating, a garden shed, two parking spaces in front of the house and a side entrance with a gate.

This property will make an ideal family home or is suitable for investment.

Viewing is highly recommended, and to register a bid on this property, please visit coonanlive.com. The home is for sale via private treaty.

For further information please contact Edward Cummins on 01 628 6128 or email: edwardc@coonan.com.