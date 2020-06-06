Kildare Property Watch: Nurney land for sale for €12,000 per acre

Jordan Auctioneers, Newbridge are bringing 83.5 acres of top-quality land at Ballyvarney, Nurney, to the market.

The holding is located between the villages of Nurney and Kildangan the land, in a very central location close to Kildare town, Newbridge, Athy and the Curragh. It also benefits from easy accessibility to the M7 and M9 motorways.

The property is generally surrounded by agricultural land in addition to several single one–off houses. It was originally part of the world-renowned Kildangan Stud which is very close to the holding.

The lands extend to a total area of circa 33.8 hectares (83.5 acres) which is accessed via the existing tree lined avenue.

The property is in five divisions with natural boundaries and hedgerows throughout and is ideally suitable for any number of uses. The overall soil quality is very good, and most of the farm is classified as ‘Fontstown’ series.

In addition to the lands in the sale, the owner is also prepared to enter into a 7 – 10 year lease on the balance of the lands, extending to just over 72 acres, which would provide over 155 acres all in the one block and that is likely to be very attractive in the current market.

The agents are guiding a figure of €12,000 per acre for the entire property which is for sale by private treaty.

If you require further information, please contact Jordan Auctioneers on 045 433550.