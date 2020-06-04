Bargain Watch: Only €100k for 4-bed in middle of Newbridge town

You can't go wrong with this semi-detached four bedroom house in the centre of Newbridge.

The property is located just off the Main Street - at 2A The Barracks on Liffey View.

The property is in need of refurbishment, according to the agents.

The home extends to a generous 101 sq. m (1,089 sq. ft).

There is a garden to the rear.

It has a guide price of just €100,000 in the BidX1 online property auction on June 25.

Bidders need to provide a €4,500 deposit - fully refundable if unsuccessful - before the auction starts.

