Bargain Watch: Only €100k for 4-bed in middle of Newbridge town
Has a rear garden
You can't go wrong with this semi-detached four bedroom house in the centre of Newbridge.
The property is located just off the Main Street - at 2A The Barracks on Liffey View.
The property is in need of refurbishment, according to the agents.
The home extends to a generous 101 sq. m (1,089 sq. ft).
There is a garden to the rear.
It has a guide price of just €100,000 in the BidX1 online property auction on June 25.
Bidders need to provide a €4,500 deposit - fully refundable if unsuccessful - before the auction starts.
