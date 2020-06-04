Plan to convert farm sheds near Naas into tourist accommodation

A planning application has been submitted to Kildare County Council for the refurbishment of two stone farm buildings as part of a proposed development near Naas.

At a site in Haynestown, single storey additions containing 67.85 sqm will be added to the side and rear of one of these structures.

The plans include a mezzanine floor containing 95.14 sqm.

It's proposed to change the use of both structures from farm storage into five tourist accommodation units for stays of one night to three months.

The plans include the closure of an existing entrance and the creation of a new access for domestic tourist and agricultural traffic.

Five parking bays within the existing farmyard are also planned.