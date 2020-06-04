'Thanks lads!' - Kildare comic nominated for BAFTA for new show

Kildare comic Aisling Bea has been nominated for a prestigious BAFTA for her show This Way Up.

Aisling said: "I am so incredibly proud of the show and everyone who helped me make it and make my dream come true."

The Naas native is a nominee in the 'Writer - Breakthough Talent' category.

This Way Up series is set in London and stars Aisling who teaches English as a second language. Irish comic and actress Sharon Horgan plays Aisling's protective elder sister, Shona.

Aisling said on Instagram: "It is a weird moment sat at home waiting for my potato waffles to be done in the toaster trying to work out how to post about a BAFTA nomination at this time- but just to say how thankful I am for the crew of people who brought the show together."

She continued: "Our industry has been so heavily hit by the coronavirus across the board and we are all trying to work out ways we can all get back to work safely and still do our jobs properly.

"There are just so many different jigsaw pieces that go into making good TV."

She concluded: "Thanks lads!"

This Way Up can be seen on All4 - Channel 4’s catch up service, on Hulu in the US."