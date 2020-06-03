Kildare solicitor calls for improved courthouse safety measures due to Covid-19

A local solicitor has expressed fears for the safety of solicitors at Naas Courthouse, following the Covid-19 outbreak.

Conal Boyce, a longstanding criminal lawyer in the County Kildare area, urged that perspex screening structures be erected in the courtroom where the Naas District Court sittings are normally held.

He said masks “at the very least” or screens should be provided, adding “we’re entitled to this protection”.

He added: “I know there are some concerns about witnesses being heard from behind the screens, but at the very least you can’t be spat at.”

He predicted that the courts system would have to live with the consequences of the virus for many months.

Mr Boyce said that some solicitors who feel vulnerable to the effects of the coronavirus may have to retire.

“We will have to live with this for many months,” added Mr Boyce.