PHOTOS: Long queues already at McDonalds Drive-Thru in Newbridge

It didn't take long for queues to form outside the McDonalds Drive Thru in Newbridge which opened today.

The fast food franchise began serving customers in their cars at 11am and by early afternoon a tailback of vehicles had formed along Moorefield Road.

The restaurant chain said it would be working closely with gardaí and said that it "may determine that it is necessary to close Drive Thru lanes if queues cause disruption at busier sites or put employees or customers at risk."

There were security staff in high-viz vests directing traffic.

An official McDonalds sign on a lamp post asked people not to queue on the main Moorefield Road in order to reduce traffic congestion.

Other outlets in Co Kildare also reopened today in Carton Retail Park, Maynooth and Monread Road, Naas.

The reopening of McDonalds outlets in Dublin last month saw lines of dozens of vehicles.

The fast food franchise said that with restaurant teams adjusting to new procedures to enable safe working and social distancing, things may take a little longer – and high demand is anticipated.

The restaurants will be operating with reduced hours, between 11am and 10pm.

To help create a safe experience for everyone, McDonalds has introduced a number of changes to their restaurants.



Social distancing has been introduced in the kitchens and service areas to help create a safe working environment for restaurant teams.

Perspex screens are erected at Drive Thru windows and employees will be wearing protective equipment. There will also be Perspex screens and floor markings in specific areas in the restaurant and kitchen.

All McDonald’s employees will be asked to confirm they are fit and able to work and contactless thermometers will be used to take employee temperatures on arrival at work for every shift.

Delivery procedures with couriers will also be contactless for both staff and customers.



Restaurants will have smaller teams, offering a limited menu and operating reduced hours.

The maximum spend for Drive Thru and McDelivery will be €30 per order, and customers will be encouraged to pay by contactless payment methods.