13 year old starts her own baking business during 'lockdown'
Rachel and one of her creations
A young teenager has begun her own baking business during the Covid-19 lockdown.
Clane resident Rachel Davitt, aged 13 years old, got in touch to tell us about her enterprising venture.
Rachel goes to school in St Wolstan's school in Celbridge.
She said: "I have my own baking business called Rachie Bakes.
"I have been busy baking orders during the quarantine!"
Best of luck with the new business Rachel!
