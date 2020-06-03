WRONG WAY! Gardaí stop Learner driver on wrong side of road

Gardaí have stopped a learner driver on the wrong side of a road and the motorist also tested positive for cocaine.

No location was given for the breaches of traffic laws.

Gardaí quickly stopped the vehicle after they observed it driving on the wrong side of the road.

The driver was found to be a learner driver who was unaccompanied with no L-plates on display.

The driver also later tested positive for drug driving and was arrested.

