Trade union provides healing cream for Naas Hospital staff

A trade union is to donate €70,000 for the purchase of special cream to counter the damaging effects on skin due to the prolonged wearing of personal protection equipment (PPE) by frontline nursing staff treating patients with Covid-19.

The Communication Workers Union said it’s taking the action “to support nurses in hospitals and intensive care units in a practical way.”

Nurses treating patients with the virus must wear PPE, including face masks and visors while continuously washing and sanitizing their hands to help prevent contact and spread of the virus. Prolonged use of PPE can damage skin and cause irritation and sometimes skin breakage. Propolis cream is a recognised, non-chemical cream that can relieve irritation from skin rash caused from the use of PPE.

Propolis is produced by bees and is thought to have antibacterial, antiviral, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory properties.

Commenting, at the first handover of product to nurses at Naas General Hospital, CWU General Secretary, Steve Fitzpatrick, said: “The whole nation has been in awe of the courage, dedication and shear professionalism of front line medical staff, including our nurses, doctors, ambulance paramedics and other care givers treating patients throughout this health emergency, often in the face of a significant threat to personal safety.”