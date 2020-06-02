Deaths in County Kildare - June 2, 2020

John Kidd, Beechpark Nursing Home, Kildare Town / Templeogue, Dublin

June 1 Formerly of No 9 Anne Delvin Ave, Templeogue Dublin Predeceased recently by his wife Catherine. Much loved father of Sunniva and Francis. Deeply regretted by his loving family, son-in-law Barry, daughter-in-law Eugenia, grandchildren Brody, Maya, Gaby and Victoria, extended family, relatives and friends. A Mass to celebrate John's life will be held at a later date. In accordance with current government guidelines, a private family funeral will be held. Those who would like to have attended and cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book at the bottom of this page or to send on condolences in the traditional manner.

Patrick (Paddy) Lee, St. Dominic’s Park, Newbridge

June 1.Peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Nora, daughter Florrie (Peggy), sons Johnny, Paddy, Eddie, Noel, Joe, Seamus and Michael, daughters-in-law and partners, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Paddy rest in peace. In line with HSE and government advice, the Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock on Wednesday (3rd June), in St. Conleths parish Church, Newbridge will be private with private burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Livestream of Patrick's Funeral Mass can be viewed at https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam/. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below. The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

Sean Sullivan(O'Sullivan), Celbridge / Tullamore, Offaly

May 30.Peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Sean will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary and son Brian, brother Joe (Tullamore), sisters in law Nuala O'Sullivan, Phyllis Colton (Killeigh), Bridie Barry (Australia), brother in law Michael Barry (Lucan), his nieces, nephew, grandniece, grandnephews, relatives and friends. May Sean Rest In Peace. Due to official restrictions and in the interest of public health, a family Funeral will take place for Sean. The family thank you for your understanding and support at this time. A Memorial Mass for Sean will be celebrated at a later date.