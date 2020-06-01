Gardaí at bank holiday Covid-19 checkpoints across the country

Gardaí have reported increased roads policing enforcement across the country, throughout the June Bank Holiday weekend.

Officers said the primary focus is to save lives and prevent serious collisions.

"We want people to enjoy this bank holiday weekend as best they can in difficult circumstances, but we also want every road user to act responsibly and stay safe when using the road,” said Chief Superintendent Paul Cleary, Garda National Roads Policing Bureau.

Gardaí are concentrating on the four ‘Lifesaver’ offences of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, speeding, not wearing a seatbelt and using a mobile phone when driving.

Gardaí reminded anyone travelling local amenities within a 5km radius to park safely and only in parking designated areas.