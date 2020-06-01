Fines and Penalty Points: Gardaí catch several drivers at speeding blackspot in Naas over weekend

Naas Roads Policing Unit detected a number of speeding offences on on the Millennium Road during Friday last.

Of the seven offences recorded, the highest was 110 km/hr in the prevailing 60 zone.

€80 fines were issued to all drivers and three penalty points will also be added to licences.

Under the law, if you do not pay the €80 fine within 28 days, it increases to €120. If you do not pay this within 28 days (56 days from the original fine notification date), you will be summonsed to court where, if convicted, you could be fined up to €1,000 and receive up to five penalty points.

Gardaí said: "There has been a 17% increase in the number of fatal crashes and a 9% increase in road deaths this year compared to last year.

"Please slow down and beware of vulnerable road users."

A special local and national operation to urge drivers to reduced their speed - National Slow Down Day - was held over a 24 hour period from 7am on Friday 22nd and 7am Saturday 23rd May.

In total, An Garda Síochána and GoSafe checked 126,001 vehicles and detected 1,072 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.




















