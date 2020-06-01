Kildare Death Notices for today: Bank Holiday Monday, June 1



he death has occurred of Frank Brady

Highfield Estate, Newbridge, Kildare



Phoenix, Arizona suddenly 30th May 2020.



Son of the late Patrick(Barber) & Margaret.

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family, his wife Barbara, his children and their families in America, his mam Eileen, his brothers Raphael, Niall, Enda, his sisters Siobhán, Caroline, Regina, Olive and Eimear,his extended family, relatives and friends.

Frank's funeral will take place in Phoenix and a celebration of his life will be held here in Ireland at a later date.



The death has occurred of Paul Harmey

Celbridge, Kildare / Crumlin, Dublin



HARMEY, (Celbridge, Co. Kildare, formerly of Crumlin, Dublin 12 and St. Vincent’s College, Castleknock, Dublin) May 31st, 2020 (very peacefully) at home. Paul, anam cara and beloved husband for 54 years of Nuala, greatly loved Dad of Dympna and Sinead and father-in-law of Paul Kenny and Chris Murphy. Very proud grandfather of Conor, Ronan and Mimi. Paul will be forever loved and missed by them. Sadly missed also by his brothers Matt and Paddy, sister Hester, extended family, former colleagues, neighbours and a very wide circle of incredibly supportive friends.

R.I.P.

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable friends, a private family funeral will take place. We look forward to meeting everyone at a Celebration of Paul’s kind and wonderful life at a later date. People who would like to pay their respects to Paul may do so on Wednesday morning, June 3rd, at 11:30 am as Paul makes his way to the Church, from his home, via the Hazelhatch Road, or you may join the family’s private funeral service remotely by webcam by following the link HERE (and selecting “Main Camera”) from 12 noon.

Those who would have liked to attend Paul’s funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave your personal messages for the family by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Friend’s of St. Brigid’s Hospice and Homecare Services, The Curragh, Co. Kildare.

Beir Bua



The death has occurred of John (Dandy) Howard

Walterstown, Nurney, Kildare



Peacefully at Naas Hospital

Husband of the late Biddy and father of the late Murt

Sadly missed by his loving daughters Maraise, Goretti and Breda, sons Paddy, Johnny, Tommy, Murt(R.I.P.), Frankie and Ray, Sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Katie, brother-in-law, sister in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Dandy rest in peace.

In line with HSE and government advice, the Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock on Tuesday (2nd June) in Sacred Heart Church, Nurney will be Private with private burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Nurney. The funeral Mass and burial can be live streamed at this link

http://seeitonline.ie

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below. The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.



The death has occurred of Redmond POWER

Sandymount, Dublin / Kildare



POWER, Red (Caragh, Co. Kildare and formerly of Sandymount) May 29th, 2020, peacefully in the loving care of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Beloved father of Suzanne, predeceased by his brother Tom, much loved brother of Elizabeth, Leonie and Mary.

Red will be sadly missed by his loving daughter, sisters, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, many relatives and friends.

Body generously donated to medical research at UCD. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society, www.cancer.ie



The death has occurred of Patrick Allen

Ballito, Martinstown, The Curragh, Kildare



Patrick Allen, Ballito, Martinstown, The Curragh, Co. Kildare. Patrick died, peacefully at home, on 30th May 2020. Deeply missed by his loving wife Catherine (Kay), children Emma, Olivia and David, sons-in-law Simon and David, daughter-in-law Fiona. Devoted grandfather to Lynn, Sophie, Anna, Ciara and Eoin. He will also be sadly missed by his nieces and nephews, neighbours and many close friends.

Funeral leaving his residence on Monday, 1st June 2020, at 10.30am for funeral Mass at 11.00am in St Peter's Church, Two Mile House, Naas, Co. Kildare. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Regrettably, in accordance with current guidelines, Patrick's wake and funeral will be private to family members. We look forward to celebrating Patrick's life with friends and family when the opportunity permits. Please feel free to to leave a message for Patrick's family in the condolence book below. Mass will be live streamed on the Naas parish website: www.naasparish.ie

May Patrick Rest in Peace



The death has occurred of Nina (Anne) Cattigan (née Roche)

Curraghroe, Roscommon / Allenwood, Kildare



Cattigan Nina (Anne) (nee Roche), Curraghroe, Co. Roscommon and formally of Allenwood, Naas, Co. Kildare, May 29th at home in the loving care of her family. Predeceased by her husband Mike. Deeply regretted by her daughters Anne, Cindy, Bawnie and sons J.J., Micheal and Justin, sister Maureen (Kildare), brother Mike (Kildare), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Please note, that in an effort to follow government guidelines and with the support and agreement of the family, Nina’s funeral Mass will take place in St Cecilia's Church, Curraghroe on Monday at 12 noon but will be private to family only. Followed by burial afterwards on Clontuskert Cemetery. We suggest using the online condolence link below as an option to offer your sympathies. A memorial mass will be held at a later date.

Family flowers only please. The family wish to thank their neighbours and friends for all their help and support in these difficult times.



The death has occurred of Aisling Earley

Clane, Kildare



Earley, Aisling, Clane, Co. Kildare, May 23rd 2020, tragically, in Koh Lanta, Thailand. Deeply regretted by her loving parents Frank & Helena, sisters Niamh, Caitriona & Eibhlín, brother Tomás, brothers inlaw Danny & Dave, treasured godson Lucas, aunts, uncles, cousins and alarge circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

Family flowers only please. Funeral arrangements later. In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings, are invited to leave a message below.





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Vaughan

McDonnell Drive, Athy, Kildare / Clonlara, Clare



The death has occurred of Pat Vaughan, following a bravely fought short illness, at home surrounded by his family. Pat, of McDonnell Drive, Athy, Co. Kildare and formerly of Clonlara, Co. Clare, beloved husband of Pearl and loving father of Michelle, Stephen and Paudie, brother of Ann, Michael and the late Martin.

Deeply mourned by his wife, children, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, his nine grandchildren, brother, sister, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with government guidelines on public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place at Shannon Crematorium, limited to family members only. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave their personal message in the condolences section below.