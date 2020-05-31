Military Police patrolling Curragh on off-road vehicles
Military Police officers are carrying out mobile patrols on off-road 'scrambler' motorbikes for the long weekend on the Curragh Plains.
Officers will be monitoring activities by members of the public and offering advice on social distancing required under the Covid-19 restrictions.
An extremely rare Red Fire Notice has been issued by the Department of Agriculture due to the possible risk of gorse fires and forest fires caused by prolonged dry conditions.
