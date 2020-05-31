‘Deal with minor cases elsewhere,’ Naas judge says

Relatively minor offences should be taken out of the District Court setting and dealt with elsewhere.

Judge Desmond Zaidan, who presides at Naas District Court, has called for the State to make an appointment for someone to deal with issues such as the non production of driving licence or even allegations of driving without insurance for the first time.

Cases which are extremely unlikely to attract a period in prison or detention should not be heard in court — if there is agreement that the alleged offence occurred.

Judge Zaidan believes that issues like these are clogging up the court lists in what is already a busy area.

He has previously called for the appointment of a second District Court judge in County Kildare to tackle an increasing workload as the population increases.