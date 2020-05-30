Calling all Kildare nurses! Do you have old pictures of life on the wards?

The County Kildare Decade of Commemorations Committee invites former and current nurses to share photographs and memories of their training and working life in order to create a photographic archive of nursing life in County Kildare.

A selection of these photographs will be published in the local media, including the Leinster Leader.

The Irish Nurses Union was founded in 1919, and an event planned for 25 April to mark the contribution of nurses to Kildare life over the past 100 years was cancelled due to the current pandemic.

The Kildare Decade of Commemorations committee has said it would like to celebrate and acknowledge their work in another way.

To participate please email your photo(s) to cilldara2016@gmail.com.

Each photo should be in the highest resolution possible. Please supply the following information:

Your name.

Name of the photographer.

If sending more than one photograph, please number them, and for each one provide the date, location, and name(s) of anyone who is in the photograph (going from left to right).

We look forward to receiving your photographs which will provide visual record of nursing in County Kildare.

A digital photographic archive will be created and kept at the Local Studies, Genealogy and Archives department, Kildare County Library, Newbridge, Co Kildare.

Please note that by submitting photos, it is assumed that contributors have provided full consent and the photos may be used in the newspapers or online.

They may also be used in future exhibitions, publications and/or on social media channels.

“We would like to thank all of our frontline nurses and healthcare workers, for their heroic work during this challenging time,” said the committee.