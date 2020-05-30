Animal Rescue: Beautiful Babette was in urgent need of care

This beautiful saluki lurcher has been named Babette and she is now being cared for by the KWWSPCA.

She was found as a stray with a badly injured leg which needed surgery. The vets think it was the result of a break that had never been treated and it was giving her a lot of pain.

As soon as she came to the KWWSPCA she had an operation to correct the break and a plate had to be inserted to give additional support. She has recovered well but it will be a few weeks before we know how successful the surgery was.

In the meantime, she is being well cared for in one of the KWWSPCA’s foster homes, and her best pal now is Patrick/Paddy, the three-legged lurcher that we featured a couple of weeks ago. Babette is not yet ready to be rehomed.

ANIMAL SHELTER CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC

We would like to remind everyone that the KWWSPCA Animal Shelter near Athgarvan is closed to visitors at the moment.

A restricted number of volunteers are going into the Shelter each day to care for the dogs there but otherwise no one else is allowed to visit unless they have an appointment to visit a specific dog that they wish to adopt.

We are following the Government guidelines relating to social distancing and to health, hygiene and safety.

Luckily most of our work is outside work and as the weather has been so good, the dogs are really enjoying their outdoor life during the day, and then are happy to go into their indoor kennels for the night.

NOAH’S ARK, THE KWWSPCA CHARITY SHOP, CLOSED

The KWWSPCA’s Charity Shop in Newbridge, Noah’s Ark, has been closed since the middle of March but we hope that we will be able to open again, under the Government guidelines, by the end of June.

Unfortunately, we are not able to take in any donations to the shop at this present time, so please keep them safe for us and we will let you know when we can start accepting donations again.

