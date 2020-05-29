Speeding driver tests positive for cocaine as Kildare Gardaí step up checkpoints and patrols for bank holiday weekend

Naas Roads Policing Unit detected a car travelling at 117km/h in an 80km/hr zone.

The driver then tested positive for cocaine and was arrested.

The vehicle was seized for have no insurance or tax.

Court proceedings will follow in coming days.

An Garda Síochána and The Road Safety Authority (RSA) have renewed their appeal for road users to take extra care when using the roads, as provisional collision figures for 2020 show that there has been a 17% increase in the number of fatal crashes and a 9% increase in road deaths compared to last year.

60 people have been killed in 56 fatal collisions up to the 27 May 2020, compared to 55 deaths in 48 fatal collisions up to 27 May 2019.

Of great concern for both the Gardai and RSA is the doubling in pedestrian deaths this year. 18 pedestrians have been killed this year compared to 9 in 2019.

Chief Superintendent Paul Cleary, Garda National Roads Policing Unit said, "In light of the increase in road deaths this year, An Garda Síochána will launch a Roads Policing enforcement operation this coming June Bank Holiday weekend.

"The operation will concentrate on the four ‘Lifesaver’ offences of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, speeding, non-seatbelt wearing and using a mobile phone while driving.

"Of concern is the number of people arrested so far this year for driving under the influence of an intoxicant; either alcohol or drugs."