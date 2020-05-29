Alleged breach of money laundering legislation

The case against two men prosecuted under for an alleged breach of the Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Act came before Naas District Court on May 27.

Benedict Nkanga, 22 , whose address was given as 19 Cushlawn Close, Killinarden, Tallaght and Patrick Obijuru, 22 , whose address was given as 22 Deerhaven Close, Clonee, were prosecuted for allegedly engaging in any act in relation to property that is the proceeds of criminal conduct on February 7, 2017 at addresses in Naas and Dublin.

Sgt Jim Kelly said the case arose when the injured party was building a house and hired a construction company.

He said the amount of money involved is allegedly €37,000

He said the injured party thought money was being transferred to an account but an email was allegedly intercepted and altered.

He added that the money was allegedly sent to a different account.

Sgt Kelly also said there may be further instructions relating to the case and he did not have directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Judge Desmond Zaidan indicated that if the DPP’s office indicated that the case should be tried in the District Court he would decline to hear it, meaning it will be heard in the Circuit Court.

He also questioned why it has taken so long to bring the case.

Sgt Kelly said the case was complicated and involved a number of warrants and some accounts.

The case was adjourned until June 24.