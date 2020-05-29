Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, May 29

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Beggy (née Brunton)

Iveagh Gardens, Crumlin, Dublin / Ashbourne, Meath / Kildare

Beggy (nee Brunton), Margaret (Peggy), Iveagh Gardens, Crumlin Road,Dublin and late of The Rath, Ashbourne, Co. Meath, May 28th 2020,peacefully, surrounded by her loving daughters and sons, in the loving care of the staff of Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip, beloved wife ofthe late Thomas & mam of the late Barbara, deeply regretted by herloving daughters Joyce, Ruth, Pat & Celine, sons Kevin & Andrew, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisterAgnes, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of publichealth, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would liketo attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions ongatherings, are invited to leave a message below. Peggy's funeral Masscan be viewed on Saturday at 10am at www.oln.ieThe funeral cortege will be going to Killegland Cemetery, Ashbourne,Co. Meath, via Iveagh Gardens, Crumlin Rd., Dublin.



The death has occurred of Frances Doyle (née Horan)

The Old Schoolhouse, Kilkea, Castledermot, Kildare

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the Late Jack. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Susan, Jacqueline, Noelle, Frances and Alison, sisters Maureen, Vera, Peg, Phyllis, Joan, Ita, Pauline and Carmel, sons-in-law Michael, Donal, Ken, Ivan and Niall, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Siobhán, Mikey, Jack, Julia, Alan, Jack, Vincent, Isabelle, Katie-Rose, Jane and Juliet, great-grandchildren Finn and Ryan, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

In line with Government and H.S.E advice regarding public gatherings, a small private funeral will take place. Those who cannot attend the Funeral Mass due to the current restrictions please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book at the bottom of the page.

Frances' funeral mass will live streamed at 11am on Friday morning (the 29th May) from the Church of the Assumption, Castledermot . See link

https://vimeo.com/423567802 or by clicking on the Facebook page of Watchlive.ie.



The death has occurred of Fr. Martin Garry

Cisterian Monastery, Bolton Abbey, Moone, Kildare / Mayo

Formerly of Clogher, Mayo. Peacefully after a short illness, in Bolton Abbey. He will be sadly missed by his fellow monks and his brother Michael (Mayo) and sister Maureen (USA), his nieces and nephews Ann (USA), Monica, Pat and Mary, Moira and Miichael, Dick and Geraldine, Claire, Michael and Gill, John and Kris, his grand-nieces and nephews, great-grandnephews and all other relatives and friends.

MAY FR. MARTIN REST IN PEACE.

Due to goverment guidelines regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place.Requiem mass Saturday at 3pm followed by internment in bolton abbey cemetery. If you like to leave a personal message of condolences you may do so in the condolences section below.



The death has occurred of Loretta KENNEDY (née Fitzsimons)

13 Parkmore Terrace, Gowran, Kilkenny / Carbury, Kildare

Kennedy (nee Fitzsimons) (13 Park Terrace, Gowran, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Derrinturn, Carbury, Co. Kildare) 27th May 2020, peacefully, at home in the loving care of her family and her sister Carol who has been by her side to the end, Loretta, beloved wife of Bernard (Barney) and much loved mother of Victoria, sadly missed by her husband and daughter, mother Nancy, sisters Carol, Janet and Mary, brothers Jim and Paddy, Victoria's partner Alan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Loretta's family would like to thank in a special way Elaine (Public Health Nurse), Catriona and Imelda (Home Care Team) and Rosie (Occupational Therapist) for the care shown to Loretta and to them.

May Loretta Rest in Peace

Family flowers only. Donations, in lieu, to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family Funeral will take place in the coming days. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Loretta's family can do so below.

The family would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.



The death has occurred of Catherine (Kay) WRIGHT (née Marron)

Naas, Kildare / Sallins, Kildare

Wright (nee Marron) (Naas and formerly of Sallins) - May 27, 2020, (peacefully), at Naas General Hospital, Catherine (Kay), beloved wife of the late Raymond and dear sister of the late Mona, Jimmy and Neal; Sadly missed by her loving, sisters-in-law Alice and Maureen, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews, great grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam on Friday at 10am. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book below.

“May She Rest in Peace”

The death has occurred of George Thomas Charles Harris

Clane, Kildare / Clondalkin, Dublin

Harris, George Thomas Charles, Clane, Co. Kildare and formerly of Red Cow, Clondalkin. Pre-deceased by his brothers Ronnie, Gay, Neville, and sisters Emma and Irene. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his family.Beloved husband of Mabel and father of Sharon, Dorothy and Philip.

Lovingly remembered by his family, son-in-law Julian, daughter-in-law Helen, his grandchildren Logan, Charlie, Grace, Mya and Pippa, his brothers Jimmy and Willie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Funeral service in Mt. Jerome Crematorium on Wednesday at 4.30pm. Immediate family only. The family welcome you to sign the Book of Condolences below.

“God speed”