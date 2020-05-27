Digital camera taken from car while owner shopped in Lidl

A digital camera was taken from a car while the owner was shopping in Lidl in Celbridge.

The incident happened at 1.30pm in the car park of the foodstore on the Maynooth Road on May 20 last.

The fly window of the blue Mazda vehicle was smashed and the camera was taken.

Gardaí in Celbridge are appealing for information from anybody who may have seen anybody acting suspiciously in the area at the time.

It's the second theft in a Lidl car park in a number of days.

Last week a sum of money was taken from the front of a van parked at Lidl supermarket in Kildare town.

The incident happened between 2pm and 2.20pm on Monday afternoon.

The white-coloured vehicle was broken into while the driver was in the supermarket.

The motorist then returned to find a sum of money missing from the front of the van.

Anybody who noticed anything unusual in the car park of Lidl around this time is asked to contact Kildare Gardaí at 045 527730.