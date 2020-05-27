Woman walking dog threatened with Stanley knife by man

Kildare Gardaí are investigating after a woman walking her dog was threatened with a Stanley knife.

The incident happened in Castletown Estate yesterday afternoon at 4.08pm.

The victim's dog got into an altercation with another man's dog.

During the course of this, the man produced a Stanley knife and threatened to harm the woman, according to gardaí.

The woman was too upset by the incident to provide a description of the man or the dog.

Anybody who noticed a man walking a dog in Castletown estate at around 4pm yesterday is asked to contact Celbridge Gardai.