LATEST: Kildare Gardaí investigating drone link to robbery

Gardaí are investigating a link between a drone seen in an area where a robbery took place.

Three power washers were taken from a Laois Hire facility at Booleigh, Nurney on Sunday last at 12.20am.

Local said that a drone was seen flying in the area in the days previous to the incident.

Investigating officers are probing if the drone was involved in 'casing out' local properties.

Anybody with information is asked to contact gardaí in Athy.