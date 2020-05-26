Shur it'll be grand! Car with precarious load on busy road near Curragh

This was the scene on the R445 yesterday afternoon between the Curragh and Kildare town.

A red vehicle was carrying a awkward load of several thick wooden panels on its roof.

It appears that a single strap looped through the windows of the car was holding the timber in place.

The photo was sent in by an eagle-eyed reader.

The reader said: "I couldn't believe it when I saw that this car was carrying this awkward load.

"The speed limit on this stretch of road between the Curragh Roundabout and Kildare town was 80 km per hour but the car was travelling a lot slower and cars were building up behind it and trying to overtake which was another hazard in itself."