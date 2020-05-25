Somebody dumps and burns rubbish on scenic route in broad daylight

Firefighters were called burning rubbish near a scenic route yesterday evening.

Wicklow Fire Service said the location on the Military Road in Co Wicklow wasn't 5km from any home - so the offenders also broke the Covid-19 restriction.

Wicklow Fire Service said: "Sunday evening, more than 5 km from any house, someone decided to dump their rubbish and set it alight on the Military road in the scenic Wicklow mountains."

The rubbish dumped appeared to be aluminium tins and aerosol cans.