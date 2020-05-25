ALERT: Get the sunscreen out! Highest temperature predicted for this week is staggering

Get the sunscreen out! The highest temperature predicted for this week is staggering!

Forecaster Alan O'Reilly said the weather will be staying mainly dry and settled for the rest of the week with temperatures rising each day and "getting up to possibly 25C by Thursday with the best of the sunshine in the east".

He added: "A warm week ahead with sunny spells and very little if any rain."

Irish Weather Online on Facebook is also predicting 25 degrees C on Thursday and Friday.

Tomorrow will see 18 to 21 while Wednesday will creep higher to o 23 C.

Prof Peter O'Donnell added: "We are looking very warm and sunny with highs possibly reaching 25 C in central and western counties, closer to 21 C inland east and 17 C in some coastal areas exposed to the light southeast flow.

He added: "The weekend will likely remain fairly warm and dry, with highs in the 20 to 24 C range."





