Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, May 25

The death has occurred of Nick Kennedy

Allenwood Middle, Allenwood, Kildare

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Parke House Nursing Home, Kilcock. Husband of the late Bridie. Sadly missed by his loving son Jim, daughters Biddy, Sickey and Loretta, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Nick rest in peace

In line with HSE and government advice, A private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below. The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.







The death has occurred of Teresa (Tess) O'Rourke (née Donovan)

The Old Courthouse, Main St, Kilcullen, Kildare

Teresa (Tess) O' Rourke nee Donovan, The Old Courthouse, Main St, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare, May 22nd 2020. Peacefully, in the tender loving care of the staff of Curragh Lawns nursing home. Beloved wife of the late Ned. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Tony and Pat, daughter Anne, daughters in law Ber and Liz, son in law Brendan, grandchildren Shane, Ciara, Kevan, Brendan, Conor, Claire, Grace, Matthew and their spouses, her adored seven great granddaughters, her brothers Billy and Anthony, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In accordance with the government guidelines and restrictions a private family Funeral will take place. Those of you who would like to attend but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings are invited to leave a personal message in the condolence section below. Tess's funeral Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.tv from The Church Of The Sacred Heart and St Brigid, Kilcullen Sunday (tomorrow) 24th May at 11.00am.

Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) Murray

Sallins, Kildare / Navan Road, Dublin

The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) Murray of Bodenstown House, Sallins, Naas, Co. Kildare and formerly of Navan Road, Dublin 7 on May 23rd 2020, peacefully at home in the loving care of his family. Beloved husband of Therese, sadly missed by his sister Marian McCaughley, brothers Charles, P.J. and Francis, sisters-in-law Shelagh, Breda, Tricia, Anne and Terri and brothers-in-law Brendan McCaughley, Bernard Yore, Tony Roche and Paraic Curran. Cherished son-in-law of Rose and Barney Yore. Dear uncle and friend of Elaine and Paul, Claire and Hugh, Gordon, Michael, Patricia, John, Claire, Adam, Michael, Roisin, Ellen, Feïdhlim, Éabha, Finn, Isla, Devan, Jack, Daniel and Niamh. Much loved grand uncle of Leila, Caspar and Rua. Mourned by his aunts, his cousins and a wide circle of friends and colleagues. May he rest in peace.

In accordance with current guidelines on public gatherings a private funeral ceremony will be held on Tuesday 26th May at 11.00am.

Persons who would have wished to attend the Mass but under the present circumstances cannot may view the ceremony online on a webcast link to be advised later.

Personal messages of condolence can be sent to the family using the “condolence” section below. Family flowers only please. If desired, donations to the Irish Cancer Society would be appreciated.



The death has occurred of Frances Lenehan (née Kelly)

Drehid, Carbury, Kildare

Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Ned, sadly missed by her sons and daughters; Seamus, Kathy, Deirdre, Edward and Linda, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Frances Rest in Peace.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak there will be a private family funeral. A Mass to celebrate Frances's life will take place at a later date.

We suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies. The family would like to thank you for your support at this difficult time.



The death has occurred of Christiane Phelan

Bray, Athy, Kildare

Christiane Phelan, Bray, Athy, Co Kildare, (tragically), May 23rd, 2020. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken and loving family, husband Kieran, daughter Ruth Kelsa, son-in-law James Kelsa, sisters Dagmar and Elke (Germany) and brother Torsten (Germany).

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) LYNCH

Bremore Cottages, Balbriggan, Dublin / Straffan, Kildare

The death has occurred of Patrick "Paddy" Lynch, late of Bremore Cottages, Balbriggan and formerly of Baybush, Straffan, Co. Kildare (Peacefully) at his home. Predeceased by his late wife Mary and son Joe. Sadly missed by his loving sons Pat and Richard, daughters-in-law Elaine and Maria, grand-daughter Lucy, sister Eileen Breslin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

May he rest in peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later