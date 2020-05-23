Kildare Pet Rescue: We need help as hard times are ahead

This pretty dog is Hazel, who found herself abandoned at a late stage of her life. We think she is about 10 years old and ended up as a stray dog in Tipperary Pound, unwanted and unloved.

Although she was not underfed, she had been neglected with very bad teeth, toes that we think had been broken, long nails and such a sad look air of confusion and unhappiness.

That someone could throw out a dog at this stage of her life is very hard to understand for anyone who cares for animals. Luckily, Hazel is now in the care of the KWWSPCA and we are sure a good home will be found for her where she will be much loved and well treated for the rest of her life.

Hazel has been microchipped (chip number 97227400053016, origin Ireland), spayed and fully vaccinated. She has also had to have a number of her teeth removed as they were causing her some discomfort.

If you are interested in offering her a good home or would like more information about her, please email kwwspca@gmail.com to request a pre adoption form.

We ask for a minimum donation of €150 to partly offset our veterinary and other fees. A dog licence and collar tag are required to complete the adoption and a secure garden is necessary.

The KWWSPCA is a Registered Charity (Number CHY 6280) and registered with the Charities Regulatory Authority (Number 2001111048). It is registered with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine to rehome pets.

Microchip your cat

It is a legal requirement that all dogs be microchipped and their ownership registered with a recognised microchip register. Although it is not yet a legal requirement, the KWWSPCA recommends that pet cats should also be microchipped.

It is in the nature of a cat to wander and they can roam for quite long distances. In most cases they return, happy to be back to their home comforts.

However, the KWWSPCA gets calls on a regular basis about cats who have not returned home and other calls from people who have found friendly, domesticated cats but cannot locate an owner. A lot of heartbreak would be avoided if these lost/found cats were microchipped so that they could be returned quickly to their rightful owners when they have been found.

Hard Times Ahead

The KWWSPCA, like most charities, is finding times hard during the Covid-19 lockdown, with no income from our charity shop, Noah’s Ark, which has been closed since the middle of March, and no funds raising events possible.

We appreciate that many people are also finding times hard themselves, but if anyone is in a position to give a donation, however small, it would be much appreciated. Donations can be made via PayPal, using the KWWSPCA email address or through the KWWSPCA Facebook page. Cheques/postal orders can also be posted to the Hon. Treasurer, KWWSPCA Shelter, Athgarvan, Co. Kildare W12 EV60.

KILDARE & WEST WICKLOW SOCIETY FOR THE PREVENTION OF CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals; family pets, wild animals and birds, and horses, ponies and donkeys, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow.

The society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

HELPLINE: 087 1279835

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie

Follow us on Facebook