Local Enterprise Office in Kildare organising free online workshop for retailers with Bobby Kerr

The Local Enterprise Office in Kildare is organising a free online interactive workshop entitled: Restart the High Street.

This remote interactive workshop - on Wednesday 27th May, 11 am - 1:45pm - will focus on the impacts COVID 19 is having on the RETAIL and HOSPITALITY sector and will also discuss the process of reopening in line with the government guidelines.

The energized 2.5-hour session will also showcase the opportunities emerging as well as highlighting supports to deal with the current business challenges.

The workshop is strictly for retailers based in town and villages across Co Kildare.

Guest speaker BOBBY KERR as we discuss the practical actions retailers can take to overcome restrictions posed by Covid19.

The purpose of this programme is to take a practical look at the impacts COVID 19 is having on the retail and hospitality sector and to also discuss the process of reopening in line with the government guidelines. It will also showcase opportunities emerging as well as highlighting supports to deal with challenges.

This workshop will feature retail champion Bobby Kerr who will provide inspiration and practical ideas for retail businesses to take on board. The workshop will be led by retail expert, James Burke, and will provide practical and easy to implement solutions for those participating.

Aimed At:

This workshop is appropriate for any consumer facing business including cafes, pubs, restaurants, hotels, hairdressers, gyms, beauticians, etc. based in Co Kildare.

Featured Speakers

James Burke, Retail Expert

Yvonne Scully, Former investment banker

Bobby Kerr, Retail champion and broadcaster

Jacqui McNabb, Head of Enterprise, Local Enterprise Office Kildare

Mark Flanagan, CEO COVA, Shop County Kildare

Workshop Agenda:

11.00 – 11.20 James Burke - Intro and examples of where other retailers are finding opportunities

11.20 – 11.35 Jacqui McNabb Input from Head of Enterprise, Local Enterprise Office Kildare

11.35 – 11.50 Mark Flanagan - Shop County Kildare

11.50 – 12.10 Yvonne Scully - Business Continuity - Cashflow Management and Bank Schemes

12.10 – 12.20 Break

12.20 – 12.50 Bobby Kerr - Bobby Will provide his analysis of the situation and recommendations for businesses to take on board in an energised and motivating session

12.50 – 13.15 James Burke - 10 practical actions retailers can take to reinvent their proposition and to prepare for kick-starting your business in the future

13.15 – 13.45 - Group discussion and peer learnings - Shared learnings from those participating on the call to help each other

Course Delivery

One half day remote session

Wednesday 27th May, 11 am - 1:45pm

Accessing Course

Accessing the online courses is easier than you think! All it takes is one click.

This course will be delivered via Zoom. Details about how to log in will be emailed to you following registration.

In advance - here is a short video on how to join a meeting: https://youtu.be/hIkCmbvAHQQ

Please note:

This course is strictly for retailers based in the Kildare area.

Failure to provide a minimum of 48 hours notice of cancellation will result in an immediate fee of €50

Courses are limited to one person per company

Bookings will close 24 hours before the course to allow management of attendance