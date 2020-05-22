New houses planned for Suncroft

A planning application has been lodged to build new houses in Suncroft.

Permission is being sought for three houses in a terrace setting.

A total of six houses are planned each with three bedrooms and of two storey.

If approved the houses will be built at the side of the old parochial house in the village.

Any submissions about the plan must be made to Kildare County

Council by June 14 and the council is due to decide on the plan by July 5.