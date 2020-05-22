Man had knife 'to clean horses' hooves'

A man allegedly found with a knife in his vehicle is being prosecuted.

The case was mentioned at a Naas District Court sitting on May 20.

John Connors, 51, whose address was given as 12 Church Road, Borrisokane, County Tipperary, is being prosecuted for allegedly having the knife at May 9 and the Bundle of Sticks roundabout, Newbridge Road, Naas.

Sgt Jim Kelly told the court that the vehicle was searched at a checkpoint and the knife was found.

He said the defendant said that he had the knife for cleaning the hooves of horses’ feet before the were shoed.

Defending solicitor Brian Larkin said the defendant keeps ponies horses adding “so I believe him”. Mr Larkin also said the defendant is keen to address this issue.

Judge Desmond Zaidan adjourned the case to July 22.